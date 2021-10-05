Man who attempted suicide outside CM’s residence dies

Chennai :

The deceased A Vetrimaran of Tenkasi district was the president of Tamil Nadu Paraiyar Peravai and had doused himself with turpentine oil in front of the Chief Minister’s residence on September 27 and set himself ablaze since his petition to contest in the local body elections for the president post at Kuruvikulam panchayat was allegedly rejected.





He was rescued by police personnel and rushed to KMC hospital.





While he sustained 40 per cent burns and continued to be in the critical care unit, Vetrimaran died without responding to treatment as the burns were deep and spread further.





Teynampet police, who had registered a case about the incident, altered the sections accordingly. When contacted, police said the body will be handed over to the family on Tuesday after post-mortem.