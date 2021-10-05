Rules amended to stop LGBTQIA+ harassment

Chennai :

The State police chief recommended adding a clause to prevent harassment of LGBTQIA+ community, activists and NGO workers, he said, adding training and awareness programmes have commenced. The report was filed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh who had sought the report in an order on Aug 31.





Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General R Shankarnarayanan said a scheme called SMILE was in place to protect the rights of the community. Also, Home Ministry was preparing a list to recognise NGOs working for the welfare of LGBTQIA+.





After both governments said awareness programmes and events were held for the police and State Legal Services Authority, the court said it was expecting such programmes regularly, as one-time measures could never bring about change.





Two women from Madurai who were in a relationship had approached the HC seeking direction to the government to ensure that the police did not harass them. As their parents objected to the relationship, they fled to Chennai where they received support from an NGO, but were allegedly harassed by the police.