Bengali staffer still at large, two locals who too had cheated Kilpauk jeweller arrested

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as K Arul (47) alias Arun of Senneerkuppam near Poonamallee and C Ramesh (34) of Tiruvottiyur. Both have been the employees of the jewellery making unit on Rajarathinam Street for the past 17 years, said police





While Ruby Doss of West Bengal, who joined the unit a year ago, escaped with about 500 grams of gold on September 15, the other two men too went absconding after employer A Arunkumar asked them to submit the gold given to them.





While Arun had lodged a complaint against Ruby Doss, police on suspicion launched a hunt for the other two men as well since police were told that the duo stopped coming to work.





On Sunday afternoon, Kilpauk police secured them from Tiruvottiyur police station and investigation revealed that Ruby Doss not only escaped with 500 grams of gold given to him by the employer, but also with another 170 grams from Arul and Ramesh.





“The main job of all three accused is to cut the gold given to them. However, they stole the gold in small quantities, and whenever the employer checked their vaults, the trio helped each other by sharing the stolen gold among themselves to make it look like the stock was intact. However, Ruby Doss, who had borrowed 100 grams of gold from Arul and 70 grams from Ramesh, escaped with about 500 grams of gold given to him after which fearing they could be arrested, Ramesh and Arul stopped reporting to work,” said police.





The duo reportedly admitted that they sold the gold stolen in the past in two different shops in Sowcarpet and spent the money lavishly. As much as 260 grams of gold were recovered from them and two were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. Since Ruby Doss is suspected to have fled to his hometown in West Bengal, steps are being taken to arrest him as well.