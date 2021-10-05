Chennai: Gym master held under Pocso Act for filming minor girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act for threatening a minor girl after filming her in an obscene manner in Tiruvallur on Monday.
Chennai: The accused Aravidhan of Kakkalur was a trainer at a gym, said police. He developed a relationship with a neighbour girl, a minor, and filmed her on his phone in an obscene manner. Later, he allegedly threatened her to release the content online if she did not concede to his demands. Since the dejected victim attempted suicide, her parents lodged a complaint at the local police station and Aravindhan was arrested under Pocso Act after inquiry. He was remanded in judicial custody.
