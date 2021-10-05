Woman among four ganja peddlers held in 2 separate cases in Chennai

Chennai :

RK Nagar police secured two persons at Sunnambu Kalvai based on a tipoff on Sunday morning and seized 1.5 kg ganja. They were identified as S Mastani (50) of Athipattu and D Udhal Kumar (30) of Korukkupet. Rs 75,000 in cash and a two-wheeler were also seized from them. Police said Mastani has ganja peddling cases pending against her in Ennore and Minjur. Similarly, MKB Nagar police arrested two men — B Mahavishnu (30) and A Prabu (39) of Vyasarpadi — and seized 1.3 kg ganja from them. The accused were picked from Vyasarpadi on Sunday evening.



