Job fraud: Chief Education Officer petitions Chennai CoP

Chennai :

While the petition was submitted on Saturday, the job fraud wing of Central Crime Branch has taken it up for investigation, confirmed an officer. The fraud came to light after several youngsters carried the fake job offer letters to various offices to join at junior level positions. According to the petition, the fraudsters demanded Rs 2 lakh as commission and received upto Rs 50,000 as advance from several youngsters claiming that they can work from home and that the salary would be credited to their bank accounts.



