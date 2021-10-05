7,990 Tramadol tablets, ganja seized at foreign post office in Chennai

Chennai Air Customs seized six postal parcels having 7,990 tablets containing psychotropic substance and two parcels of 1,225 grams of ganja at Foreign Post Office, Chennai.
Chennai: A Customs press release said that in the first incident, four registered parcels booked from Chennai to USA by a Delhi based person said to contain documents and on examination, has 4790 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets. In the second incident, two parcels booked from Chennai to USA by a Delhi based person was found to be contaning 3,200 tablets of Tramadol. In another incident, 1,225 gms of ganja was seized under Customs Act, 1962, from two postal parcels booked from USA and Canada. The ganja was concealed inside yoga massage balls and vegetable salad mixer.
