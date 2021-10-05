Youth chased, hacked to death in Kanchi

Chennai :

The deceased, R Mohan from Orikkai village in Kancheepuram, was working in a private firm in Oragadam. On Sunday night, Mohan and his friend Balaji (24) of the same locality went to the liquor shop. Late in the night, as they were nearing Sathya Nagar on Military Road while returning home on a two-wheeler, a group of men on two bikes intercepted their vehicle and started to attack them using sickles.





Police said the duo tried to escape from the spot but the gang chased and attacked them. Later, after they fell unconscious, the gang assumed that both of them have died and escaped from the spot.





On information, a team from Kancheepuram Taluk station reached the spot rushed them to Kancheepuram GH. But Mohan was declared brought dead while Balaji was admitted to the ICU with severe head injuries and multiple cut injuries.





The police have registered a case, and detained Manikandan and Boobalan of the same locality on suspicion. Further investigation is on.