39-yr-old man wanted by Andhra police held at airport in Chennai

Chennai :

The immigration officials were checking the travel documents of the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday morning. They found that Gopinath (39) of Andhra Pradesh who came from Dubai was wanted by the Andhra police for the past three years. Following this immigration officials detained Gopinath for enquiry and informed the Andhra police. Gopinath said that in 2018 a dowry case was filed against him in Nellore police station. When the police were about to arrest Gopinath he managed to fly to Dubai. Later, on Monday night, a special team of police from Andhra arrived at the Chennai airport and Gopinath was arrested and taken to Nellore.