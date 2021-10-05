Chennai trio held for robbery, 20 sovereigns seized

Chennai :

The accused were identified as Kamalesh (22), Dheena (22), who have murder cases pending against them, and Aslam (23). On September 27, Nandagopal (63) of Mogappair and his wife Dhanalakshmi (56) were attacked and robbed of their mobile phone near Rohini theatre when they were returning home from Koyambedu on a two-wheeler.





Based on their complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and secured them with the help of CCTV footage. Investigation revealed that they also burgled houses and stole two-wheelers. They were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Aminjikarai police arrested Ajith (28) of Maduravoyal, a history-sheeter, for demanding mamool from a tea shop. Similarly, Avadi Tank Factory police arrested M Ramesh (35) of Veerapuram for robbing a pedestrian.