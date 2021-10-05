If audience not allowed to carry water, then theatres must provide: Madras HC

Chennai :

The court issued the direction while hearing a writ petition that had sought a direction to the government to initiate action against a theatre and food and beverages firm for selling water bottles above the maximum retail price (MRP) inside the theatre premises.





“A cinema hall which seeks to prohibit carrying of drinking water inside for security reasons must necessarily provide free potable and pure drinking water through water coolers installed inside before such a prohibition can be enforced,” noted Justice SM Subramaniam.





They should compensate the audience for failure to provide such amenities. “If this is not done, the owner of the cinema hall would be liable to pay appropriate compensation for the deficiency in rendering services to the cinemagoers. The mere availability of the drinking water would not be sufficient to enforce the prohibition of carrying drinking water inside cinema halls. Purified drinking water with prescribed standards must be provided,” the court noted.





The officials should ensure within two months that purified drinking water facilities were adequately provided in commensuration with the seating capacity of the theatres and ensure that clean and hygiene restrooms were provided adequately. “It is to be verified that the other statutory requirements are also complied with. If the authorities found deficiency, suitable actions should be initiated. However, it is to be ensured that drinking water facilities are provided all the time to the cinema-goers in the hall,” the judge directed the State officials.





The court also allowed the petitioner to submit evidence for his complaint that the cinema hall had sold drinking water and beverages above the MRP.





“The petitioner is directed to submit the copy of the complaints before the Joint Commissioner, Department of Legal Metrology, within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order along with the documents and evidence for his complaints. The competent authorities are bound to take action if there were any violations,” the court directed.