Web-based IT system to manage Chennai Corporation schools

"The proposed School Management System is to strengthen the GCC’s education department-wide governance system and enable ICT based monitoring and decision making across the governance hierarchy. In addition, the system will also support information dissemination and communication to parents and community, a Chennai Corporation special council resolution said.





The school management system will include dashboard, which will provide details of performances of students as well as teachers. The system will also include asset management, SMS gateway and others.





Using the SMS gateway of the school management system, the schools can send notifications such as absent details, student marks, homework, assignments, assessment and other relevant notifications to the respective parents by IVRS call and text messages.





The asset management system will enable management of various assets at the Corporation schools and generate alerts or reminders for service-related issues pertaining to each asset.





The school management system is a part of CITIIS (City Investment To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) project, which is a part of Smart City Mission. Under CITIIS, Chennai Corporation is taking several improvement works at the Chennai Schools at a cost of Rs. 95.25 Crore. Of the total project cost, Rs. 76.2 Crore has been provided by AFD (French Development Agency).





Under the project, physical transformation works are underway in some schools and training sessions are being conducted for the teachers. Using the CITIIS fund, schools would get new sports facilities too.





Along with the school management system, the civic body decided to implement Learning Resources Repository Management System, which is also a web-based IT system. Chennai Corporation will spend Rs. 68 lakh for both the initiatives and will call for request for proposal (RfP) from tech firms.