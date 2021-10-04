Two Aavin officials under DVAC scanner for purchasing RO plants worth 1.69 crore

Chennai :

The DVAC has registered a case against former Aavin Vellore GM M Prabakaran, now posted as Additional Director cum Project Director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Madurai and former assistant GM K S Muraliprasad, now posted as AGM (dairy) cum Shift Officer, TNMPCF Ltd. Sholinganallur, Chennai along with four private individuals.





During the enquiry, it was found that payments were made under the Vellore Tiruvannamalai districts Cooperative Milk Producers Unions (VTDCMPU ) Limited, - Aavin - fund, by generating false quotations with higher rates than the one prevailed in the open market and disbursed the payment to the fictitious companies and bogus/fake companies.





The two officers allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with each other and created 40 separate files related to the purchase of 40 RO Water Plant by threatening and compelling their subordinates and obtained quotations from the firms known to them.





They formed a quotation committee to file documents and compelled the committee to sign the 3 quotations given by the two accused.





The two, for their pecuniary gain, conspired with four others who misappropriated the fund to the tune of Rs 1.69 crore while purchasing the water plants, without following any rules and regulations, DVAC FIR said.