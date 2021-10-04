Bike rider fatally knocked down

Chennai :

The deceased Jeenath Basha was a resident of Dayal Sahib Street and the accident happened when he was on his way back home on a two-wheeler after buying medicines. On Wallajah Road, a truck rammed his bike from behind and in the impact, Jeenath Basha was thrown off the vehicle. With severe head injuries, Jeenath died on the spot. While the driver fled the spot, passersby alerted the police who are searching for the absconding driver.