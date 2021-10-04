Mon, Oct 04, 2021

35-year-old guest worker electrocuted at Tambaram construction site

Published: Oct 04,202108:46 AM

Updated: Oct 04,202109:39 AM

A 35-year-old man was electrocuted at a construction site near Tambaram in the wee hours of Sunday.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The deceased Meraj was a native of West Bengal and had been engaged as a labourer for the last three months at a multi-storied building under construction at Nedunkundram. Due to the sudden downpour, the construction site was inundated and the pump set was immersed in rainwater. Meraj, who tried to remove the motor without disconnecting the power supply, suffered an electric shock and was thrown away.
