Workfreaks, biz school offer earn while you learn MBA

Workfreaks Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, providing HR and business services has joined hands with Versatile Business School, one of the top business schools in Chennai to offer first of its kind a job linked MBA-HR degree.
Chennai:
They have taken an ambitious plan to bring a paradigm shift in higher education by providing employment at the time of successful admission.
The distinctiveness of the programme is that the HR aspirants will be provided with a job on day one after joining the MBA-HR course. The students enrolled in the programme will be working as HR associates and will attend academic sessions simultaneously.
The MBA-HR programme in collaboration with Versatile Business school will incubate graduates in a practical learning programme and skill them in the current trends in HR to make the students industry-ready. Any graduates can enroll for the MBA HR programme and earn while they learn.
