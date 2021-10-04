Workfreaks, biz school offer earn while you learn MBA

Chennai :

They have taken an ambitious plan to bring a paradigm shift in higher education by providing employment at the time of successful admission.





The distinctiveness of the programme is that the HR aspirants will be provided with a job on day one after joining the MBA-HR course. The students enrolled in the programme will be working as HR associates and will attend academic sessions simultaneously.





The MBA-HR programme in collaboration with Versatile Business school will incubate graduates in a practical learning programme and skill them in the current trends in HR to make the students industry-ready. Any graduates can enroll for the MBA HR programme and earn while they learn.