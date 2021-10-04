GD Goenka Academy introduces paramedical, healthcare courses

Chennai :

Ideal for students who wish to pursue a career in the field of paramedics and allied healthcare right after Classes 10, 12 or even after graduation. The academy offers a range of courses to suit the individual needs, skills, and educational preferences.





As part of the initial phase offerings, the Academy offers 2 years of diploma courses in the following disciplines – Medical Laboratory Technician, Cardiac Care Technician, Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic, Radiology Technician, X-Ray Technician & Operation Theater Technician.





The certificate programmes include – Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Nursing Assistant, Patients Relations Associate, Phlebotomy Technician Course.





Depending on the chosen courses, the practical sessions will be held at the academy in its state of art lab along with hands-on practical training. The students will also get a chance of clinical exposure through clinical internships at leading healthcare facilities in Chennai and other areas as part of these programmes. All students will be guided and trained by well-experienced faculty and SMEs to maintain the quality onboard in their chosen domain.





The academy, through its long-standing association and GD Goenka group legacy of 26 years of excellence in quality education, has a strong industry connection with leading healthcare providers across the country. Through these tie-ups, the academy also supports job placements for interested students on completion of their course.