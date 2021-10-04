Koyambedu vendors heave a sigh of relief as veggies turn dearer by 20 pc

Chennai :

“For the past two weeks, though there was heavy rainfall in many states we received enough stock. However, this week there is a supply shortage and the rate of some veggies have gone up by 20 per cent. Also, the prices are unlikely to come down at any point this month though there is a likelihood of prices rising further,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He said the business at the vegetable market has improved by 80 per cent. “There is a price fluctuation as only retailers are allowed to purchase. If the government permits the general public to purchase from the market, the sales will witness an increase,” he said.





After the price hike, beans are now sold for Rs 40-45 per kg, broad beans Rs 45 per kg, carrots Rs 50-55 per kg, radish Rs 20-25 per kg, cucumber and beetroot Rs 25-30 per kg.





Meanwhile, the prices of fruits continue to remain stable. The sales of fruits have been dull for well over a month. The fruit market traders at Koyambedu said from next week the prices are expected to increase because of Ayudha Puja.





Currently, pomegranate is sold for Rs 80 per kg, apple Rs 100 per kg, grapes Rs 40 per kg, sweet lime Rs 40 per kg, pineapple Rs 30 per kg, and orange Rs 100 per kg.