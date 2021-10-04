WORLD ANIMAL DAY: Activists recount how metal and plastics waste injure, kill animals

Chennai :

Describing instances of stray animals suffering stomach punctures and piercing wounds caused by discarded metal objects, Dawn Williams, general manager of Blue Cross of India, said, “While disposing of waste, people should segregate them. Also, sanitary workers should collect the harmful objects strewn on the road,” he said.





Urging authorities to make arrangements to dispose of metal and plastics waste so that animals are not put in harm, activists here said people should remind themselves on World Animal Day (October 4) that animals were also part of the society.





Sai Vignesh, who runs the Almighty Animal Sanctuary in Tiruvallur, said the cattle that are let out to stray on the roads by their owners often end up eating plastics due to hunger. This leads to ruminal impaction, which can be a life-threatening condition.





“More than 50 per cent of rescued cattle in our sanctuary have ruminal impaction. Our vet has removed more than 50kg of plastics from the rumen of one cow which died because of that. It also affects stray dogs and cats. They might also swallow metal objects like lead and mercury, which leads to poisoning,” said Vignesh.





Then there are intentional cases of cruelty against animals. Recently, Blue Cross volunteers rescued a 40-day old puppy that had a steel rod in her mouth, from Vyasarpadi. It was rushed to the clinic where an x-ray revealed that the steel hook was inside the puppy’s throat. Before they could anything, it the pup collapsed and died within 10 minutes.





“A pup so small cannot possibly swallow the hook. Someone has intentionally inserted it into its mouth,” said Dawn Williams, ruing how they have been witnessing such animal cruelty almost every day.