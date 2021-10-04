New playground, urban forest to come up on banks of Adyar river

Chennai :

According to a Corporation document, the project will be implemented under Adyar River Restoration project, which is under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). The new playground and urban forest will come on Canal Bank Road where the civic body has identified a land parcel extending 20,215 sqm





“An estimate for around Rs 2 crore has been prepared for the project. The urban dense forest will be created using Miyawaki plantation method,” said an official.





The official added that the estimate was approved by the special council a few days ago, and the tender process and civil works would commence within a few weeks.





Under the CRRT, several departments, including Chennai Corporation, are carrying out mass sapling plantation along the rivers. Apart from this, encroachments are being removed and the Corporation is building compound walls to prevent encroachments in future.





It may be recalled that the civic body created its first Miyawaki urban forest in Kotturpuram. Following this, several urban forests have been created across the city under the same method.