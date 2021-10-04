GCC sets target to collect Rs 70 cr as property tax before October 15

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, a meeting was conducted by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Friday. “During the meeting, the Commissioner and other senior officials instructed the field officials to collect Rs 70 crore before October 15. Even though the target is huge, we have to achieve it,” the official said.





As per the rules, property owners in the city should pay property tax twice a year. The due date for the tax payment during the first half of the year was April 1 to April 15. Owners should pay tax between October 1 and October 15 for the second half of the year.





“Except these owners, others usually delay the payment. Building owners tend to pay the tax at the end of fiscal,” he said.





Meanwhile, the civic body collected Rs 375 crore and Rs 225 crore has been collected as property tax and professional tax between April 1 and September 30 (the first half of 2021-22 fiscal). Between April 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020, the civic body had collected Rs 156 Crore as property tax and Rs 225 as professional tax.





In a statement, the civic body requested the building owners to pay the taxes before October 15 and avail incentive. A penalty will be imposed against building owners if they miss the deadline.





As many as 1,16,294 owners had paid their taxes on time in April 2021 and availed of the incentive. Similarly, 94,900 owners paid their taxes before October 15, 2020.





“Owners can pay property tax through Chennai Corporation website as well as through Namma Chennai App, Paytm App and Bhim App,” the statement said.