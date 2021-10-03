DGP cycles to Chengalpattu to inspect police station

Chennai :

Sylendra Babu visited the Chengalpattu town police station and interacted with the police personnel there. Chengalpattu district Superintendent of police P Vijaya Kumar and ASP Adarsh Pachera were also present. The DGP interacted with the officers over local law and order situation and asked the police personnel to handle rowdyism with an iron hand. He also stressed upon the importance of physical fitness and exercise both in work and daily life.





The top cop also gave away rewards to a few police personnel. Later, Sylendra Babu went to the police quarters located on Chengalpattu - Kancheepuram Road and listened to grievances of the family members of the police personnel staying there. He also interacted with children of the police personnel , gave a motivational speech besides giving them autographed books written by him.