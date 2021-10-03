Two feared drowned in seas off Marina beach

Chennai :

Among the missing persons, Nirmal Kumar (21) of Tondiarpet was a final-year undergraduate student of a government college in Vyasarpadi, while Rohit Kumar (20) of Bihar was an employee of a private firm in Ambattur. Both had come to the Marina beach with friends, said police. They were swimming in different spots, and went missing one after the other, officials said.





After their frantic searches proved futile, their friends informed Anna Square police about the incidents. A rescue operation was launched but the missing persons could not be traced.





The incident happened a day after G Gokul, a polytechnic student, went missing while swimming in the sea. His body washed ashore on Saturday morning.