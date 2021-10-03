Sun, Oct 03, 2021

Man fatally knocked down by bike, rider too run over

Published: Oct 03,202108:10 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A pedestrian who tried to cross the road near Sembarambakkam was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler while the rider, who was thrown away to the other side of the road, was run over by an oncoming vehicle.

Image for representative purpose only
Image for representative purpose only
Chennai:
This incident happened on Friday night when the one of the deceased, Arjun Srinivas (21) of KK Nagar who was employed in Bengaluru, was returning to the city by two-wheeler.

Near Sembarambakkam, a man identified as Yesurajan(58) tried to cross the road and was hit by Arjun's two-wheeler, killing him died on the spot. Meanwhile, Arjun was thrown away to the other side of the road and was run over by a vehicle coming from Poonamallee and was killed on the spot.

Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case sent their bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations