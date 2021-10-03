Man fatally knocked down by bike, rider too run over

Chennai :

This incident happened on Friday night when the one of the deceased, Arjun Srinivas (21) of KK Nagar who was employed in Bengaluru, was returning to the city by two-wheeler.





Near Sembarambakkam, a man identified as Yesurajan(58) tried to cross the road and was hit by Arjun's two-wheeler, killing him died on the spot. Meanwhile, Arjun was thrown away to the other side of the road and was run over by a vehicle coming from Poonamallee and was killed on the spot.





Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case sent their bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.