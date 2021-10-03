GCC distributes jute bags, to seize plastic below 75 microns

Chennai :

During the awareness drive conducted at the fruit market, around 5,000 jute bags were distributed to traders. GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Supriya Sahu, secretary of the forest and environment department, participated in the event.





Chennai Corporation has intensified action against the use of one-time-use plastic items a few weeks ago. Measures against single-use plastic were affected in 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.





A few days ago, Chennai Corporation conducted a meeting with the sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors to discuss controlling the use of single-use plastic. “During the meeting, we have been instructed to seize all types of plastic items that are less than 75 microns,” a sanitary inspector said.





Recently, Environment Ministry issued a circular to the state governments banning plastic items less than 75 microns. The circular came into effect on October 1.





The sanitary inspector added that the direction is to seize plastic items less than 75 microns irrespective of single-use or not. Earlier, plastic items less than 40 microns were banned.