Three in Chennai arrested under Pocso Act

Chennai :

A pani puri seller at Marina beach was arrested for impregnating a 16-year-old girl from Villupuram when she ran away from her family and landed in Chennai in December. The accused, K Arumugam (22) of Meenambakkam, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. The girl later returned to her hometown.





Recently, her parents found out that she was pregnant and lodged a complaint at Triplicane all-women police station. A case was registered under Pocso Act and Arumugam was arrested on Friday.





Avadi all-women police arrested a 25-year-old man for sexually assaulting a Class 11 girl. The accused, M Vigneshwaran of Pattabiram, developed a relationship with the girl, raised by widowed mother, on the pretext of funding her education and sexually assaulted her. Based on her mother’s complaint, Avadi all-women police remanded Vigneshwaran under Pocso Act.





Tondiarpet all-women police arrested a teenager for posting a minor girl’s photos on Instagram with obscene messages. Kalaiselvan (19) of Manali New Town was arrested under Pocso Act and IT Act based on a complaint from her mother. Police said he downloaded photos from her Instagram account and created a fake ID to chat with others posing as a girl.