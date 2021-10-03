Man from Kanchi mutt dies as car rams stationary truck from behind

Chennai :

The deceased, Varadharajan, was a resident of the mutt and was involved in the kumbashikem works of temples, police said. The incident happened when he was returning after visiting a temple in Thirumudivakkam. On the Vandalur-Walajabad road, the car driven by Srinivasa Sharma ran amok and rammed the truck. Both suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to Sriperumpudur government hospital, but Varadharajan was declared brought dead while Sharma was admitted to the ICU. In another fatal accident, a 28-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ernavur flyover. Arunkumar of Tiruvanmiyur was on his way to sister’s house to pick up his mother while returning home from work in Gummidipoondi. Madhavaram traffic investigation police are investigating.