Diamonds worth Rs 15 lakh, 70 sovereigns burgled in Anna Nagar

Chennai :

The burglary happened when D Elangaovan (54) of Vallalar Kudiyiruppu in Anna Nagar West and wife were asleep on the first floor. In the morning, Elangovan found the room door locked from outside and alerted a milk vendor on the road and managed to come out with her help. When he checked the room on the ground floor, he realised that the valuables were stolen. The burglars had broken open another room on the first floor. A team from Tirumangalam police conducted inquiries. Experts lifted fingerprints to ascertain if it was committed by seasoned burglars. CCTV footage was collected to identify them. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.