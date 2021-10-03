Chennai Metro organises variety of programmes for Gandhi Jayanti

Chennai :

A CMRL release said the metro in association with students of Rajalakshmi Engineering College distributed seed pens and saplings to bring awareness about the Green India movement at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station. Variety programmes like poetry recitation, spot painting, instrumental music and singing contests were held. A music session was also performed by On The Streets of Chennai, an independent artist group. The CMRL also announced health camps at Tiruvottiyur and Airport stations (October 4), High Court and Tirumangalam stations (October 6) and New Washermenpet and Vadapalani stations (October 8). At the health camp, the passengers would be checked for BMI, blood pressure, random blood sugar, temperature and pulse.