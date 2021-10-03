Car thief held in Chennai, 3 vehicles seized

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing cars from a travels firm at Adyar on Friday. He was identified as Manikandan alias Deva (28) of Kanniyakumari.
Chennai:
Police said that Deva joined the travel firms as a driver and stole the vehicles. Based on his confession, the police team recovered two cars and a mini van. He sold these stolen cars in smaller cities at a cheaper price and led a lavish life, police said. He already has a case pending against him in Poonamallee police station and been detained under Goondas Act once, said police.
