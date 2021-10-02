Mega vaccination camp: 4 lakh eligible for second dose in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, SMS alerts are being sent to the persons, whose due date for the second dose is on Sunday. "Apart from this, alerts have been sent to the persons, who have missed their second doses. The alert invites them to take their second doses on the mega vaccinations camps," the official said.





As per the data, more than three lakh persons can take their second dose of Covishield on Sunday. Similarly, more than one lakh persons are eligible for Covaxin second dose on the day. The civic body sent SMS alerts to all the persons.





Based on the government instruction, the civic body has made arrangements to conduct vaccination camps at 1,600 locations. "We have more than 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Vials and syringes are distributed to the zones. As several residents prefer Sunday for getting their shots, the number of vaccination is higher during the camps," the official added.





During the third mega vaccination camp on September 26, more than 2.30 lakh doses were administered. On September 12, (first mega camp) more than 1.91 lakh persons received their doses. On September 19 (second camp), more than 2.02 lakh doses were given. During the drives, vaccination camps were set up at 1,600 locations. On August 26, the civic body had conducted a vaccination camp in 400 locations and administered more than 1.35 lakh doses.





Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has vaccinated more than 71 per cent city's population with at least the first dose. More than 30 per cent of the population have been inoculated with both doses.





As per the data, 81,572 doses have been given to slum residents in the city since August 14 and as many as 95,845 doses have been given to persons above 80 years of age. In total, 62,85,623 doses have been administered in the cit by government and private hospitals.