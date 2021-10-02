Shun plastic for one month, plogman of India urges citizens

Chennai :

On Gandhi Jayanti, plogging ambassador of India, Ripu Daman Bevli has decided to take upvaas from plastic for a month. He has also requested people to join in the one-month long campaign. “Mahatma Gandhi undertook 18 upvaas (fasting) during India’s freedom movement with the longest one lasting 21 days. To attain freedom from the plastic mess, it is time we take plastic upvaas. As a tribute to the father of the nation, I will be undertaking upvaas from plastic through October. I wanted everyone to join in this mission. We take fasting on the most auspicious days for the health and happiness of our families. The world does intermittent fasting for good health. So why not take fasting from that one thing destroying our health and planet at the same time — single-use plastic,” he asks.





To participate, all you need to do is shun one single-use item and make it a habit, he adds. You can showcase the efforts by using the hashtag #PlasticUpvaas.