Class 12 boy kills self fearing Maths exam

Chennai :

The deceased, Santoshkumar of East Tambaram, was studying in Class 12 at a private school in Selaiyur.





On Friday, Santhosh was having a mathematics exam at school and he was preparing for the exam the whole night. Police said around 1.30 am his mother Mariammal went to Santhosh’s room and gave him a cup of tea and Santhosh who had the tea asked his mother to go to bed.





Later at 7.30 am, Mariammal found his room locked from inside and there was no response from Santhosh. On suspicion, she broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Santhosh hanging from the ceiling using his school uniform belt.





Selaiyur police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. Police have registered a case. According to police, the boy was afraid of the maths exam and could have taken the extreme step fearing the same.