Woman hangs self along with daughter over dispute with husband

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as Taj Nisha (40) of Parthasarathy Street in Maduranthagam and her daughter Shakana (17).





Nisha’s husband Shamsudin owns a provision store in the locality. Police said the couple had a few marital issues and were staying in the same house for more than one year without talking to each other. Police said they were living in a joint family and only a month ago shifted to a separate house in Maduranthagam.





On Friday around 10 am when Shamsudin returned home from the shop, he found the door locked from inside and there was no response from his wife and daughter. So he broke open the door and found his wife and daughter hanging from the ceiling using the same saree.





On information, the Maduranthagam police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies and send them for post-mortem to the Maduranthagam GH. The police registered a case and are interrogating Shamsudin.