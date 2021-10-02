Serial burglar with over 75 cases across Tamil Nadu arrested

Chennai :

The police nabbed him after combing several CCTV footage. The police identified him as M Kalidass (54), a native of Madurai, a veteran thief who had been detained under the Goondas Act about five times. Kalidass was released from prison in 2020, said the police. On September 2, a sweet shop in Kolathur was burgled and Rs 22,000 cash was stolen. Based on the complaint, the Kolathur police registered a case. After identifying the man through CCTV footage, the police formed a special team to nab him. This year alone, Kalidass had burgled over 10 shops in different places, police noted. The special team checked footage from 50 CCTV cameras and arrested him from a hideout in Sivaganga.