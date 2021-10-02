Polythene firm in Sriperumbudur destroyed in midnight fire, two injured

Chennai :

The factory, situated in Mevalurkuppam village in Sriperumbudur, employs more than 150 people. On Thursday around 11 pm, the first floor and second floor of the factory caught fire. Police said two staff who were working in the godown got stuck inside the godown and somehow they managed to come out with minor burns. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Sriperumbudur and Irungattukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police, who registered a case, said the fire was due to a short circuit and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted.