GCC gears up to tackle monsoon threat

Chennai :

A meeting with the 15 IAS officials was conducted at Ripon Buildings on Friday in which Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi took part.





During the meeting, Phanindra Reddy instructed the officials to take measures to close the stormwater drains that are kept open and create barricades to prevent untoward incidents. He also directed the monitoring officers to identity unsafe and weak buildings and walls in their respective zones and take preventive measures. Unsafe electric cables should be attended to, he instructed.





Speaking at the meeting, Bedi said motor pumps with generators should be kept ready at low-lying areas and subways to prevent flooding. Also, instructions were given to keep the saws and other equipment to remove fallen trees during the rains. Monitoring officers should make arrangements like drinking water, toilet facilities and others at relief camps so that the affected people can be housed, Bedi instructed.