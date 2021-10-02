Namakkal native polytechnic student washed away at Marina

Chennai :

The missing youth is identified as Gokul, a native of Namakkal, doing mechanical engineering at the central polytechnic institute in Taramani. Gokul and his friends studying in the same institute visited Marina Beach on Friday. As Gokul was playing in the sea, he was sucked away by a huge wave. Though his friends shouted out, by the time the help came the tide had taken Gokul away. A group of fishermen ventured into the sea and searched for him even as the Anna Square police personnel were informed. Later, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called in and they too joined the search in rubber boats. However, the missing student is yet to be traced, police said.