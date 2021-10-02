Metro ridership up by 4 lakh in a month

Chennai :

Before the pandemic induced lockdown, about 1.25 lakh people took the trains every day on average but it fell drastically with COVID making its presence felt. When the Metro resumed services following the second COVID-19 wave, the average per day ridership stood at about 65,000 in July and 70,000 in August and now in September, it touched about 90,000.





According to a statement from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the monthly ridership of Metro in September touched 26.86 lakh compared to 22.74 lakh in August. The steady increase in the ridership has come amid the Metro operating its services with 50 per cent of its capacity as per the guidelines stipulated by the state government.





The release said that on September 9, the Metro saw a maximum of 1.09 lakh passengers making use of its service. The Metro offers a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing and trip passes and using metro travel cards.





As part of the COVID-19 prevention measures, it said a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing face masks on the trains and at stations. So far, a total of 388 passengers have been levied penalties since June 21 for non-adherence to these rules and a sum of Rs 77,600 has been collected as a penalty. All passengers and staff are screened at the entrance of Metro stations through thermal screening and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter the stations.