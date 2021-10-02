Second-round of engineering counselling to go on till Oct 5

Chennai :

Due to the pandemic, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, provisional allotment and confirmation.





The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has already conducted the first round of counselling for the students who had scored ranks between one and 14,788. The provisional allotment of seats for these students will be made on October 5.





Accordingly, students who had secured ranks from 14,789 to 45,227, with cut-off marks between 185.9 and 174, started counselling on October 1 and it will go on till October 5.





A senior official from the DoTE said, “tentative allotment will be made for students who participated in the second round of counselling on October 7 and after their confirmation, the provisional seat allocation will be announced on October 9.”





Stating that the third and penultimate round of counselling will be conducted for students who had ranks from 45,228 to 86,118, with cutoff marks between 173 and 160, on October 9, he said, “the tentative allotment list will be published on October 11 and after their confirmation, the provisional list will be declared for these students on October 13.”





The official said the fourth and final round of counselling will be conducted on October 9 for students who secured ranks from 86,119 to 1,36,973, with cutoff marks between 159 and 77.5.





He said the tentative allotment for the final round counselling will be made on October 15 and after the confirmation, the provisional seat allotment list will be released on October 17.