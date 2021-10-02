Chennai sees rise in flu cases even before monsoon

Chennai :

“For the past few days, the cases of viral fever has been increasing and some of them had low platelet count (thrombocytopenia). Generally, the virus spreads when the temperature goes down. So due to seasonal variation, flu cases have increased. Meanwhile, hospitals are also receiving a few dengue cases,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





“If we start following the preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding, there would be fewer dengue cases,” he added.





While cases have increased among adults, children have been comparatively safe inside the houses as schools are closed.





“If the number of cases increases further and any clusters form, we will notify the corporation, R Shanthimalar, dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said.





The flu cases are expected to surge in the next two months due to the change in weather. Unlike other years, there has been frequent weather changes this year.





Meanwhile, hospitals have also been receiving dengue and flu cases. “The lockdown relaxations have made people move around more freely and most of them are not using facemasks. This is leading to the spread as well,” said Dr Ashwin Karuppan, senior consultant at Gleneagles Global Health City.