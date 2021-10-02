Spl officers named for Avadi, Tambaram commissionerates

Chennai :

As part of the trifurcation of the Greater Chennai city police commissionerate, the two officers were appointed to build the infra-structure and other features.





Ravi, from Dindigul, belongs to the 1991-batch of IPS officers while Sandeep Rai, from Delhi, is a 1992-batch IPS officer.





In a communication issued by the Additional Home Secretary SK Prabhakar on Friday, Inspector-General of Police Albin Dinesh Modak will hold the additional incharge of the Additional Director-General of Police of the Economics Offences Wing (EOW), as the ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh was recently moved out of the wing.