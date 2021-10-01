Corpn directs workers to inspect public toilets daily in Chennai

Chennai :

On Friday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Deputy Commissioner Manish Narnaware inspected a public toilet in Sivan Park at KK Nagar.





During the inspection, Gagandeep Singh Bedi directed the officials to inspect all the public toilets in the city twice a day. The officials have also been told to ensure adequate water supply and cleanliness.





As public toilets maintained by the Chennai Corporation are free to use, the officials were instructed to ensure that no charges were collected from users.





Presently, the Chennai Corporation maintains more than 800 conventional public toilets across the city.