Chennai: 5 yrs after marrying minor victim, man held under Pocso Act

A 29-year-old man, who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl five years ago and married her when she was still a minor, before dumping her a year later, has been arrested by Poonamallee all-women police under the Pocso Act.
Chennai: The victim, Janaki (name changed), who is 20 years old now, lodged a complaint after she found out that the accused R Kumaran (29) of Nandambakkam near Kundrathur has married another woman even as the victim wanted to reconcile with him.
Police said Janaki stayed with her sister Bhuvana (name changed) in 2015 when the accused Kumaran, brother of Bhuvana’s husband, sexually assaulted her several times.
In 2016, she was forced to marry Kumaran. However, Kumaran developed a relationship with another woman and separated from Janaki. Janaki, who later completed her education, decided to reconcile with Kumaran but was shocked to find that he has married another woman.
Based on Janaki’s complaint, Poonamallee all-women police registered a case under the Pocso Act and Prevention of Child Marriages Act and arrested Kumaran. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
Police said Janaki stayed with her sister Bhuvana (name changed) in 2015 when the accused Kumaran, brother of Bhuvana’s husband, sexually assaulted her several times.
In 2016, she was forced to marry Kumaran. However, Kumaran developed a relationship with another woman and separated from Janaki. Janaki, who later completed her education, decided to reconcile with Kumaran but was shocked to find that he has married another woman.
Based on Janaki’s complaint, Poonamallee all-women police registered a case under the Pocso Act and Prevention of Child Marriages Act and arrested Kumaran. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
Conversations