Rtd DGP gets interim custody of cap, badge lost during Rajiv assassination

DGP Prateep V Philip, the founder of Friends of Police, who has also authored a few books, retired from service and also received a much-anticipated court order.

Chennai : A Chennai court allowed him the interim custody of two valuable items he had used 30 years ago. His cap and his name badge.



The two items, in the last 30 years, had become exhibits of the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination at Sriperumbudur. “The court has allowed me to keep the items for a month,” the officer said on Thursday.



Prateep V Philip, a 1987 batch officer, was assistant superintendent of police, Kancheepuram, and was on duty at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, the day Rajiv Gandhi died after an LTTE human bomb went off during an election rally.



Prateep was found unconscious at the scene and taken to a hospital. His cap and name badge were later found at the scene by investigators and thus they become case exhibits.



T Chandrasekharan, additional sessions judge, city civil court, while saluting the commendable and impeccable service of the IPS officer, allowed him the interim custody of his first cap and name badge, on the execution of own bond for Rs 1 lakh.



“He became very emotional when he saw the two items. The court was kind enough to make the officer’s wish come true,” noted Sanjay Pinto, the lawyer who represented Philip in the court.

