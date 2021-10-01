Man posing as customer escapes with Rs 42k in Ambattur

CCTV footage of a man diverting the attention a woman staff of an agency selling construction raw materials and escaping with Rs 42,000 in Ambattur went viral.
Chennai: The incident happened on Thursday morning at the Paravasam area, when the staff, Pavithra, was checking the previous day’s collection. A man who reached the shop on a two-wheeler told Pavithra that he needs a load of sand and other construction raw materials.
He then asked her to show the materials and went with her inside the shop.
A few seconds later, the man stepped out on the pretext of attending a phone call and escaped with a bundle of cash kept on Pavithra’s table.
Pavithra, who came in search of the customer, found the cash missing from the table and alerted her employer, Murugan.
He reached the shop and combed the CCTV footage. He found the man escaping with the cash. Based on his complaint, the Ambattur police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect.
