Bank fraud: Two employees among nine arrested in five different cases

The Central Crime Branch police have arrested as many as nine persons including two bank staff in five different cases of cheating banks.
Chennai: K Najmudhin (28) of Selaiyur, who worked at HSBC bank on Rajaji Salai, opened 44 accounts with fake credentials in the branch and lent personal loans to 15 people. The fraud was unearthed by cops during an investigation into a complaint that D Prithviraj of Vandalur, a private firm employee, who had availed a loan of Rs 1.57 crore by submitting fake documents. Both were arrested after an inquiry.
Similarly, K Balaji (35) of Madurai, who had been posted as the manager of SBI, Medavakkam branch, granted a loan of Rs 75 lakh to a woman identified as Shyamaladevi despite knowing well that the documents she submitted were fabricated. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a couple among four were arrested for cheating Karur Vysya Bank in Nungambakkam of Rs 48 lakh by submitting fake documents to avail housing loan.
The accused were identified as Miraclin Doris (33), her husband Thangaraj (37) of Velachery, S Govindaraj (59) of Vadapalani and J Syed Ali (41) of Mangadu.
Among the two others arrested, S Muthuvel (43) of Tiruvallur cheated Indian Bank in Kilpauk to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore, while H Mohammed Muzammil alias Mohammed Gani (41) of Ekkaduthangal was arrested for cheating SBI, Virugambakkam of Rs 1.95 crore. All nine were remanded in judicial custody over the week.
