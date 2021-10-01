Rains may continue in Chennai for next 48 hours: RMC

Chennaiites woke up on Thursday morning to overcast skies and even moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said rain is likely to continue along with thunderstorms for the next two days. The southern and delta districts may receive heavy rain till Monday, officials added.
Chennai: “Though the daytime temperature is high, the city and the suburbs might experience light to moderate showers in the evening along with thunderstorm activities for the next 48 hours. Also, due to atmospheric overlay circulation, southern districts – Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Theni, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Madurai – and Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in the Delta are likely to witness heavy rain with thunderstorm till Monday,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. He added that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days due to strong winds at speeds of 40 kmph to 60 kmph that are expected in Kanniyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar and the southwest Bay of Bengal.
The moderate rain brought down daytime temperature in the city, with the Nungambakkam weather station recording 34.2 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam 34.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures were 27.2 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius respectively in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.
Thanjavur received the highest rainfall of 9 cm on Wednesday, followed by Pudukkottai (8 cm), Erode (7 cm), Sivaganga (4 cm), and Tiruchy and Tiruvarur (3 cm each).
