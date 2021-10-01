Chennai remains on top of list in daily cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number to 26, 63,789. The daily death count has slightly increased to 28.
Chennai: Though the cases have marginally decreased in a few districts, Chennai remains to record the highest number of cases with 183, followed by Coimbatore, 176; Chengalpattu, 112; and Erode, 109.
Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains at 1.1 per cent. Thanjavur recorded the highest TPR of 1.9 per cent; Tirupur, Dharmapuri and Mayiladuthurai, 1.7 per cent; and Krishnagiri and Coimbatore, 1.6 per cent.
The State recorded 28 deaths -- nine in private and 19 in government hospitals -- taking the total number of deaths in the State to 35,578. FA total of 1,626 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,11,061. As many as 1,53,327 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
