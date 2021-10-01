Dengue cases on rise: 3.6k personnel to do door-to-door checks

Intensifying its dengue prevention measures, the Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 3,619 personnel across all zones for door-to-door checks after 97 dengue cases reported in the city in the last 15 days.
Chennai: According to the Corporation, of the 97 dengue cases, Adyar Zone tops the list with 27 followed by Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones with 18 cases and 15 cases. Taking note of this, Commissioner Gagansingh Bedi chaired a review meeting during which it was decided to conduct door-to-door inspections in all the buildings and residences in the three zones to check for water stagnation that may become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes, the civic body said in a statement.
During the inspections, mosquito breeding was found in 12,546 houses in the city, including more than 1,000 houses in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones, and Rs 1.25 lakh fine was collected from the owners of the buildings, it added.
Owners of houses will be issued notices during the first violation, Rs 100 for the second violation and Rs 200 for the third.
Apartment complexes will be fined Rs 500 for first violation, Rs 5,000 for second and Rs 15,000 for third violation. Small shops will be fined Rs 500 for first violation, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for second and third violations. Commercial establishments, government buildings and industries will have to pay Rs 10,000 for first violation, Rs 25,000 for second and Rs 1 lakh for third violation. The Corporation appealed to the public to cooperate with officials and also to ensure no water stagnation.
During the inspections, mosquito breeding was found in 12,546 houses in the city, including more than 1,000 houses in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones, and Rs 1.25 lakh fine was collected from the owners of the buildings, it added.
Owners of houses will be issued notices during the first violation, Rs 100 for the second violation and Rs 200 for the third.
Apartment complexes will be fined Rs 500 for first violation, Rs 5,000 for second and Rs 15,000 for third violation. Small shops will be fined Rs 500 for first violation, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for second and third violations. Commercial establishments, government buildings and industries will have to pay Rs 10,000 for first violation, Rs 25,000 for second and Rs 1 lakh for third violation. The Corporation appealed to the public to cooperate with officials and also to ensure no water stagnation.
Conversations